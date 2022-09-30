Explosive start keys Perry’s resounding romp over Macon Westside

Perry stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 39-7 victory over Macon Westside for a Georgia high school football victory on September 29.
Perry jumped in front of Macon Westside 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers registered a 25-7 advantage at intermission over the Seminoles.
Perry roared to a 32-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
