Lawrenceville Mountain View overpowers Dacula in thorough fashion

Lawrenceville Mountain View swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Dacula 29-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
The Bears fought to a 9-7 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Bears’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.
Recently on September 16, Lawrenceville Mountain View squared off with Buford Lanier in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.