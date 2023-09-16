Commerce East Jackson scores early, pulls away from Carnesville Franklin County

Commerce East Jackson left no doubt in recording a 53-10 win over Carnesville Franklin County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Commerce East Jackson opened with a 20-0 advantage over Carnesville Franklin County through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 27-3 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Commerce East Jackson charged to a 46-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Commerce East Jackson and Carnesville Franklin County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Commerce East Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Carnesville Franklin County faced off against Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Commerce East Jackson took on Oakwood West Hall on Sept. 1 at Commerce East Jackson High School.

