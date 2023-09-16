Dallas North Paulding overwhelms Marietta Pope

Dallas North Paulding handled Marietta Pope 56-21 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Dallas North Paulding moved in front of Marietta Pope 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolfpack opened a giant 35-7 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Dallas North Paulding pulled to a 56-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dallas North Paulding and Marietta Pope squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Marietta Pope High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Pope took on Marietta Kell on Sept. 1 at Marietta Pope High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.