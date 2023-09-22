LaGrange shuts out Fayetteville Whitewater

By Sports Bot
46 minutes ago
Defense dominated as LaGrange pitched a 35-0 shutout of Fayetteville Whitewater for a Georgia high school football victory at Lagrange High on Sept. 21.

The last time Fayetteville Whitewater and LaGrange played in a 29-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, LaGrange faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

