Things to do in Atlanta
SCAD FASH draws a bead on C.Z. Guest’s personas through her stylish wardrobe
Preview of the exhibition ”C.Z. Guest: Portrait of an American Style Icon,” about the stylish socialite and gardening trendsetter, at SCAD FASH through Feb. 21.
Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Here are 15 of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend.
12 metro Atlanta author and book events to check out in November
Jill Biden, Ariel Lawhon, Amena Brown and Ben Mezrich are among the authors speaking at book events throughout metro Atlanta in November.
Georgia Entertainment Scene
Atlanta Opera’s cinematic ‘Silent Night’ celebrates giving peace a chance
Previewing the Atlanta Opera's "Silent Night" and Theatrical Outfit's “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” both inspired by a World War I holiday cease fire.
After 20 years, Atlanta’s Sugarland is still here to ‘enjoy the ride’
Grammy-winning Sugarland returns to metro Atlanta for their first solo headliner since 2018.
Crowds hustle in to see Zoo Atlanta’s newest pandas on debut day
Panda-monium returned to Zoo Atlanta, when two new pandas from China were unveiled to the public, along with a larger redesigned living space for the bears.
Food & Dining
Three Taverns stops brewing in Decatur and more from Atlanta’s dining scene
A metro area restaurant group announced it would rebrand its in-town restaurants, a Decatur brewery announced a major shift in operations and more Atlanta dining news.
Expert tips for making an easy sweet potato casserole
A sweet potato casserole recipe from the cookbook "Entertaining 101" by Beth Le Manach offers is easy to make and almost foolproof.
From the archives: A simple, elegant potato gratin for the holidays
A potato gratin recipe from the AJC archives that can be an additional potato recipe for Thanksgiving. This recipe is from a 1999 article in The Atlanta Constitution.
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Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North GeorgiaHeavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia
Atlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight release
Deadly incident clouds Six Flags’ goal to improve performance
This is the first fatal incident reported at Six Flags Over Georgia since Six Flags merged with Ohio-based attractions company Cedar Fair.
Georgia’s largest fall fair bears a name that is something of a fair-y tale
There's a reason the Georgia National Fair in Perry isn't called a 'state fair,' even though it pretty much is one.
After drawing 3,000 to its debut, Atlanta’s newest anime fest expands
Atlanime Fest is the newest venture under Black-owned lifestyle brand Trap Sushi.
Pride Festival, Parade and more: 14 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Here are 14 of the best things to do across metro Atlanta this weekend.
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
A weather event was the catalyst for the change.
New name unveiled for Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery after merger approval
The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger is expected to close Oct. 6, creating one of the largest entertainment companies in the world.
Atlanta media group Rough Draft expands to Athens, including a print edition
The move will test whether Rough Draft can make its business model work in a market where they’re not based.
Oktoberfest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Here are 15 of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend.
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in October
Here are 20 of the best things to do in Atlanta in October that are totally free.
National film incentive legislation introduced with Ga. lawmaker as co-sponsor
Supporters hope it will lure production back to the United States. Critics argue it shouldn’t be a matter of public policy.