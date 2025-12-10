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Things to do in Atlanta

SCAD FASH draws a bead on C.Z. Guest’s personas through her stylish wardrobe

Preview of the exhibition ”C.Z. Guest: Portrait of an American Style Icon,” about the stylish socialite and gardening trendsetter, at SCAD FASH through Feb. 21.

Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Here are 15 of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend.

12 metro Atlanta author and book events to check out in November

Jill Biden, Ariel Lawhon, Amena Brown and Ben Mezrich are among the authors speaking at book events throughout metro Atlanta in November.

Georgia Entertainment Scene

Atlanta Opera’s cinematic ‘Silent Night’ celebrates giving peace a chance

Previewing the Atlanta Opera's "Silent Night" and Theatrical Outfit's “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” both inspired by a World War I holiday cease fire.

After 20 years, Atlanta’s Sugarland is still here to ‘enjoy the ride’

Grammy-winning Sugarland returns to metro Atlanta for their first solo headliner since 2018.

Crowds hustle in to see Zoo Atlanta’s newest pandas on debut day

Panda-monium returned to Zoo Atlanta, when two new pandas from China were unveiled to the public, along with a larger redesigned living space for the bears.

Food & Dining

Three Taverns stops brewing in Decatur and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

A metro area restaurant group announced it would rebrand its in-town restaurants, a Decatur brewery announced a major shift in operations and more Atlanta dining news.

RECIPE

Expert tips for making an easy sweet potato casserole

A sweet potato casserole recipe from the cookbook "Entertaining 101" by Beth Le Manach offers is easy to make and almost foolproof.

From the archives: A simple, elegant potato gratin for the holidays

A potato gratin recipe from the AJC archives that can be an additional potato recipe for Thanksgiving. This recipe is from a 1999 article in The Atlanta Constitution.

Deadly incident clouds Six Flags’ goal to improve performance

Georgia’s largest fall fair bears a name that is something of a fair-y tale

After drawing 3,000 to its debut, Atlanta’s newest anime fest expands

Pride Festival, Parade and more: 14 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?

New name unveiled for Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery after merger approval

Atlanta media group Rough Draft expands to Athens, including a print edition

Oktoberfest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in October

National film incentive legislation introduced with Ga. lawmaker as co-sponsor