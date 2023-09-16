Kennesaw North Cobb scores early, pulls away from Warner Robins Northside

Kennesaw North Cobb scored early and often in a 35-17 win over Warner Robins Northside in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb a 14-0 lead over Warner Robins Northside.

The Warriors’ offense pulled in front for a 35-10 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Warner Robins Northside showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 35-17.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Kennesaw North Cobb squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Warner Robins Northside faced off against Warner Robins and Kennesaw North Cobb took on Buford on Sept. 1 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

