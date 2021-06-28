ajc logo

Since 1868, we have provided innovative marketing solutions that deliver results. We help you reach your target audience and we help your target audience find you. We are passionate about earning your trust, being a relevant partner and growing your business. Let us help you tell your brand's story.

Audiences Worth Reaching

Georgia has added more than a million new residents in the last 10 years.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reaches more of them than anyone else.

1.2
million
print readers
9.2
million
digital readers
4.9
million
social media followers

We serve our community

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is shaped by a passionate persistence to always press on so we serve our communities with news that is worth knowing. The paper is a part of family-owned Cox Enterprises, a $21 billion company with more than 50,000 employees.

Whether in print or across a robust offering of digital products, we are one brand, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Subscribers and general news readers alike really trust our full name and the important role journalists play in the community. They tell us, through in-depth research, that they turn to us for real, rigorous news and that they see an active free press as essential to a functioning democracy. We are so honored to fulfill that public service duty and responsibility for Atlanta and Georgia.
- Donna Hall, Publisher, Atlanta Journal-Consitution

Commitment to our communities.
Commitment to you.

Sports Sponsorships

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the only publisher with a dedicated team of writers, photographers and editors publishing content on all of Atlanta's favorite teams on a daily basis. In addition to a printed daily sports section in our newspaper with a highly engaged sports audience, we offer hand-curated, brand-safe digital environments that will connect you with your targeted audience and drive real results for your campaign.

The AJC Content Studio can help tell your story to a wider audience

More than 70% of consumers prefer to learn about a product from an article rather than an ad, and four times more would prefer a video to an article. Let our experienced team partner with you to develop native content campaigns tailored to deliver results based on the Key Performance Indicators of your company. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Content Studio can work with you to create articles, blog posts, interactive pages, quizzes, video assets and more.

Our work
One of the herd peers out from the fence beside the barn at Decimal Place Farm in Conley. (Chris Hunt/Special)
Georgia on my Plate, a special feature from the AJC and Kroger
ajc.com
From hip-hop to rosé, these spring festivals are the perfect introduction to the South’s...
ajc.com
Falcons lineman gets his life back thanks to Emory team

Creative Services

We produce effective ads with a purpose and the goal of providing measurable results. Each time we begin strategizing your next ad, we examine data from our learnings in the past to create ads that consistently increase conversion, design by design.


