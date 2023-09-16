Elberton Elbert County pockets slim win over Washington-Wilkes

Elberton Elbert County posted a narrow 36-27 win over Washington-Wilkes for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Washington-Wilkes, as it began with a 20-16 edge over Elberton Elbert County through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

A 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Blue Devils’ defeat of the Tigers.

The last time Elberton Elbert County and Washington-Wilkes played in a 32-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Elberton Elbert County faced off against Harlem.

