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Atlanta Hawks

Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks

Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division

NBA

Hawks overcome early game struggles to down Nets

NBA

Hawks stifle Wizards’ rally, move to 1-0 in NBA Cup

NBA

Former Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis says he’ll ‘step away’ from basketball

NBA

Hawks’ Johnson, Landale miss third straight game, team adds two to injury report

NBA

Hawks bump rookie Flemings to starting lineup, down Wizards

Standings

Stats

Southeast Division

Full Standings
TEAMWLPCTGB
1
Hawks
Hawks
74.636-
2
Wizards
Wizards
46.4002.5
3
Heat
Heat
36.3333
4
Hornets
Hornets
37.3003.5
5
Magic
Magic
27.2224

Team Leaders

Full Team Stats
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
SG, #7
PPG
22.1
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
SG, #7
3PM
43
Jalen Johnson
SF, #1
ASSISTS
7.6

PHOTOS: Hawks fall to Grizzles in preseason home opener

1 / 20

Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins (left) reacts as the ball slips from his hands during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. The Hawks lost their preseason home opener 132-123. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

More Hawks News

NBA

Hawks bump rookie Flemings to starting lineup, down Wizards

NBA

Hawks hang on to down short-handed Pacers

NBA

NBA suspends Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings for one game

NBA

Saddiq Bey and Jeremiah Fears lead the Pelicans past the Hawks, 121-99

NBA

Onyeka Okongwu comes up big as Hawks snap early-season skid

Kingston Flemings breaks out but Hawks lose to Heat

NBA

4 Hawks stats through four games

NBA

Hawks unravel late in loss to Rockets

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Hawks return home and show familiar holes, same fight

NBA

Hawks’ late-game rally falls short to Rockets