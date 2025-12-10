Atlanta Hawks
Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division
Atlanta Hawks
Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division
PHOTOS: Hawks fall to Grizzles in preseason home opener
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Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins (left) reacts as the ball slips from his hands during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. The Hawks lost their preseason home opener 132-123. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM