Nerve-racking affair ends with Adel Cook on top of Americus Sumter high school South

Sports
By Sports Bot
29 minutes ago

Wednesday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Adel Cook passed in a 13-7 victory at Americus Sumter high school South’s expense for a Georgia high school football victory on September 28.

Recently on September 15, Americus Sumter High School South squared off with Columbus Northside in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

