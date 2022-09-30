Athens Cedar Shoals knocks off Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Thursday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Athens Cedar Shoals passed in a 21-19 victory at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff’s expense at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 7-6 lead over the Bears at the intermission.
Athens Cedar Shoals moved to a 14-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Jaguars and the Bears each scored in the final quarter.
