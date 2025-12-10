News for Metro Atlanta and Region

Tiffany Haddish DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to DUI, avoiding Fayette County trial

The comedian was sentenced to 12 months of probation and is required to complete random drug testing and 40 hours of community service, according to court records.

Noteable federal building

Leader of Alpharetta firm accused in $380M Ponzi scheme gets 4 years in prison

The first of three executives of an Alpharetta firm accused of operating what was likely Georgia's largest Ponzi scheme was sentenced to just over four years in prison.

Atlanta Now Generic Images

Attorney says mother in Lawrenceville hot car death made ‘good faith’ mistake

Deja Coleman, who is accused in her baby's death after he was left in a car outside her workplace, was described by her attorney as a sleep-deprived, single mother of three.

Georgia News
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30 years ago, Sanford Stadium helped launch a soccer boom. Now it’s back.

The last time soccer was played in UGA's Sanford Stadium, it helped make the women’s game matter in America. Thirty years later, soccer is returning to the iconic venue.

Warner Robins High School Shooting Suspect Denzelle D. Willis Jr., 14

‘Courageous’ teacher, deputy saved student shot in leg at Georgia high school

A shooting at Warner Robins High School in Georgia that left a ninth grader with a bullet wound to the leg may have been prompted by a dispute over a vaping device.

Thousands of Georgians heading back to offices Monday, but many aren’t

Atlanta’s Equifax to pay $100M after miscalculating credit scores

The settlement is “by far the largest class-action settlement ever achieved under the Fair Credit Reporting Act,” and provides compensation for around 4 million people.

Crime & Public Safety
Deja Coleman hearing at the Gwinnett Detention Center
UPDATE

Mom charged in son’s hot car death may leave jail for funeral, Gwinnett judge says

A mother charged in the July 29 hot car death of her son will be allowed to leave jail to attend his Saturday funeral, according to a court order.

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Ponzi Scheme

Head of Georgia firm accused in massive Ponzi scheme gets 20 years in prison

Drive Planning founder and CEO Todd Burkhalter was sentenced to prison Friday for what federal prosecutors say was Georgia’s largest Ponzi scheme.

Flock license plate reader notice

Amid growing scrutiny, Atlanta police look to root out Flock misuse

Mayor Andre Dickens orders ‘comprehensive review’ of city’s Flock surveillance system, policies.

Education

021322 EDU DEKALB BOE

State BOE recommends suspension of entire Dublin school board

DeKalb continues work to IGNITE interest in teacher residency program

Robert A. Mason, who opened HBCU doors for thousands, dies at 66

Business

Cox Communications

Charter clears final regulatory hurdle in merger deal with Cox Communications

52m ago
THE STEERING COLUMN

Electric vehicles: An abrupt end or a new beginning?

Pilots allege Delta didn’t pay for short-term military leave in lawsuit

Politics

Rick Jackson Columbus rally
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Rick Jackson sharpens anti-establishment pitch with term limits push

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia GOP feud over Raffensperger’s governor bid takes another turn

A Jan. 6 exchange gives Jon Ossoff a new line of attack on Mike Collins

Nation & World

UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal stalking charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

4m ago

Mike Macdonald explains why Seahawks entered agreement with Terrion Arnold, who faces felony charges

15m ago

Werro holds off Hodgkinson to win 800m gold at the European championships

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More Metro News
021322 EDU DEKALB BOE

State BOE recommends suspension of entire Dublin school board

Newsletter - AM ATL

A.M. ATL: That’s rich

Georgia school schooter was “obsessed” with Parkland shooting

Inside the online realm where the Apalachee school shooter spent his time

MARTA is safe and ready for the World Cup, chief says

MARTA interim CEO Jonathan Hunt gets permanent job

ICE agents patrol at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ICE presence at Atlanta airport yields immigration arrests — and a false alarm

Code orange smog in Atlanta

Metro Atlanta population growth slows slightly amid tight housing, study says

Atlanta tree survey revives debate about canopy protection

Atlanta’s tree canopy has been shrinking. What the city does next is unclear.

Tiffany Haddish DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to DUI, avoiding Fayette County trial

Wender & Roberts Pharmacy

After more than 60 years, a Buckhead pharmacy is evolving

Robert Mason

Robert A. Mason, who opened HBCU doors for thousands, dies at 66