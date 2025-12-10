News for Metro Atlanta and Region
Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to DUI, avoiding Fayette County trial
The comedian was sentenced to 12 months of probation and is required to complete random drug testing and 40 hours of community service, according to court records.
Leader of Alpharetta firm accused in $380M Ponzi scheme gets 4 years in prison
The first of three executives of an Alpharetta firm accused of operating what was likely Georgia's largest Ponzi scheme was sentenced to just over four years in prison.
Attorney says mother in Lawrenceville hot car death made ‘good faith’ mistake
Deja Coleman, who is accused in her baby's death after he was left in a car outside her workplace, was described by her attorney as a sleep-deprived, single mother of three.
30 years ago, Sanford Stadium helped launch a soccer boom. Now it’s back.
The last time soccer was played in UGA's Sanford Stadium, it helped make the women’s game matter in America. Thirty years later, soccer is returning to the iconic venue.
‘Courageous’ teacher, deputy saved student shot in leg at Georgia high school
A shooting at Warner Robins High School in Georgia that left a ninth grader with a bullet wound to the leg may have been prompted by a dispute over a vaping device.
Atlanta’s Equifax to pay $100M after miscalculating credit scores
The settlement is “by far the largest class-action settlement ever achieved under the Fair Credit Reporting Act,” and provides compensation for around 4 million people.
Mom charged in son’s hot car death may leave jail for funeral, Gwinnett judge says
A mother charged in the July 29 hot car death of her son will be allowed to leave jail to attend his Saturday funeral, according to a court order.26m ago
Head of Georgia firm accused in massive Ponzi scheme gets 20 years in prison
Drive Planning founder and CEO Todd Burkhalter was sentenced to prison Friday for what federal prosecutors say was Georgia’s largest Ponzi scheme.
Amid growing scrutiny, Atlanta police look to root out Flock misuse
Mayor Andre Dickens orders ‘comprehensive review’ of city’s Flock surveillance system, policies.
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Nation & World
State BOE recommends suspension of entire Dublin school board
The decision now rests with Gov. Brian Kemp after state officials recommend removal over financial mismanagement.
A.M. ATL: That’s rich
Morning, y'all. In your Aug. 13 update: ICE increases its airport presence, DeKalb restarts its school closure process, updates in a $380 million Ponzi scheme saga and more.
Inside the online realm where the Apalachee school shooter spent his time
How parents and teachers can identify children who may be developing an unhealthy obsession with mass killers, like the Apalachee school shooter.
MARTA interim CEO Jonathan Hunt gets permanent job
MARTA’s Board of Directors chose the interim director as the agency's new CEO. He has been with Atlanta's mass transportation agency for more than a decade.
ICE presence at Atlanta airport yields immigration arrests — and a false alarm
A Venezuelan asylum-seeker and a U.S. citizen confused for a British immigrant were recently apprehended by ICE agents at Hartsfield-Jackson.
Metro Atlanta population growth slows slightly amid tight housing, study says
The 11-county metro added 53,690 residents last year, bringing the region’s population to more than 5.3 million.
Atlanta’s tree canopy has been shrinking. What the city does next is unclear.
A new assessment of Atlanta's tree canopy found the city lost more trees in recent years, but it's unclear how local officials plan to address the problem.
Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to DUI, avoiding Fayette County trial
The comedian was sentenced to 12 months of probation and is required to complete random drug testing and 40 hours of community service, according to court records.
After more than 60 years, a Buckhead pharmacy is evolving
Wender & Roberts will shrink and relocate at a Buckhead shopping center where it's been since 1962.
Robert A. Mason, who opened HBCU doors for thousands, dies at 66
Robert A. Mason, who died Aug. 2, nearly missed out on college. He created the Common Black College Application, which has helped more than 500,000 students apply to HBCUs.