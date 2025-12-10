Now Playing What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?

Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?