Fayetteville Whitewater dominates Fayetteville Fayette County

Fayetteville Whitewater turned in a thorough domination of Fayetteville Fayette County 50-13 at Fayetteville Fayette County High on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Fayetteville Whitewater opened with a 9-7 advantage over Fayetteville Fayette County through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened an immense 43-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 15, Fayetteville Fayette County faced off against Atlanta North Clayton and Fayetteville Whitewater took on LaGrange Troup County on September 15 at LaGrange Troup County High School. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.