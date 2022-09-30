Stop sign: Warner Robins renders McDonough Ola’s offense pointless

Warner Robins’ defense throttled McDonough Ola, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
Warner Robins drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over McDonough Ola after the first quarter.
The Demons registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.
Warner Robins pulled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Demons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 16, McDonough Ola faced off against Covington Eastside and Warner Robins took on Hampton Dutchtown on September 16 at Warner Robins High School. For a full recap, click here.
