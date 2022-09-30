Defensive dominance: Gainesville East Forsyth stymies Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville East Forsyth’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Gainesville East Hall cold, resulting in a 45-0 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Gainesville East Forsyth a 21-0 lead over Gainesville East Hall.
The Broncos’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
Gainesville East Forsyth jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Broncos avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Gainesville Johnson on September 16 at Gainesville Johnson High School. For a full recap, click here.
