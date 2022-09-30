Commerce knocks off Macon First Presbyterian Day

The cardiac kids of Commerce unleashed every advantage to outlast Macon First Presbyterian Day 31-26 in Georgia high school football action on September 29.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Commerce and Macon First Presbyterian Day settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Vikings took a 13-7 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.
Commerce broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Macon First Presbyterian Day.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.
