Fayetteville Starrs Mill posts win at LaGrange’s expense

Fayetteville Starrs Mill eventually beat LaGrange 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Fayetteville Starrs Mill and LaGrange were both scoreless.

The Panthers registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Grangers.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fayetteville Starrs Mill and LaGrange squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at LaGrange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fayetteville Starrs Mill faced off against Locust Grove Luella.

