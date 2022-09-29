Springfield Effingham County rains down on Brunswick Glynn

Springfield Effingham County notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Brunswick Glynn 31-14 on September 28 in Georgia football action.
Tough to find an edge early, Springfield Effingham County and Brunswick Glynn fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Rebels registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Terrors.
Brunswick Glynn tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 24-14 in the third quarter.
The Rebels’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.