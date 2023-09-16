Bogart Prince Avenue Christian scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

An early dose of momentum helped Bogart Prince Avenue Christian to a 58-18 runaway past McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bogart Prince Avenue Christian a 20-0 lead over McDonough Eagles Landing Christian.

The Wolverines’ offense pulled in front for a 48-12 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 55-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and McDonough Eagles Landing Christian played in a 30-15 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Athens and McDonough Eagles Landing Christian took on Savannah Calvary Day on Sept. 1 at McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.