ajc logo
X

Orangeburg Prep grinds out close victory over Savannah Bethesda

Sports
By Sports Bot
27 minutes ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Orangeburg Prep nabbed it to nudge past Savannah Bethesda 20-18 in a South Carolina high school football matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves outfielder Michael Harris is the NL rookie of the month - again
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA football finals could return to Mercedes-Benz by 2023
8h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Interim Brent Key figured out where to go in Tech victory

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Interim Brent Key figured out where to go in Tech victory

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Javon Bullard returns after one-game suspension
8h ago
The Latest

No pain, no gain: Baxley Appling County overcomes Blackshear Pierce County
27m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
6h ago
Atlanta Maynard Jackson edges Douglasville Chapel Hill in tough test
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
14h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
15h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top