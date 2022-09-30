McRae Telfair County hits the gas after slow start to blow past Hawkinsville

Hawkinsville’s early advantage was a wake-up call for McRae Telfair County, which turned off the snooze button and stretched for a 54-30 victory on September 29 in Georgia football.
Hawkinsville started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over McRae Telfair County at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devils took a 22-20 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
McRae Telfair County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-22 lead over Hawkinsville.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Red Devils 19-8 in the last stanza.
