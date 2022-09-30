Alpharetta earns solid win over Marietta Sprayberry

Alpharetta put together a victorious gameplan to stop Marietta Sprayberry 27-17 on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Alpharetta moved in front of Marietta Sprayberry 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Raiders.
Marietta Sprayberry enjoyed a 17-7 lead over Alpharetta to start the fourth quarter.
The Raiders put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 20-0 edge in the fourth quarter.
