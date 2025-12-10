AJC Investigations

Welcome to Georgia, where questionable therapies flourish with little oversight
Hundreds of Georgia wellness clinics promote unproven treatments with little oversight from one of the nation’s weakest medical boards, an AJC investigation found.
Tennessee cracked down on a questionable therapy. Georgia gave its doctors a home.
Two doctors ran afoul of the DOJ after moving to Georgia from Tennessee so they could use chelation, a treatment for removing heavy metals, as a cure-all and billed Medicare.
Desperate patients seek cures, leave with debt and regret
An AJC investigation found some Georgia alternative medicine clinics marketing unproven treatments and costly supplements to desperate patients.
Atlanta clinic promoting unconventional medicine has controversial history
Social media and marketing have built Progressive Medical Center into one of the most prominent alternative medical clinics in Georgia, if not the entire Southeast
Inside America’s carpet capital: an empire and its toxic legacy
How covering the world in carpet came with a cost no one wants to pay.
Watch the FRONTLINE (PBS) documentary on the investigation
“Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy,” an investigation in partnership with the AJC, AP, AL.com and The Post & Courier
From AL.com: Georgia carpet empire’s forever chemicals polluted Alabama drinking water
Residents in Gadsden, other Alabama communities downstream blame Dalton’s carpet capital for contaminated water.
Read the full investigative report and previous AJC coverage
In 'Forever Stained,' The AJC partnered with four other newsrooms to report on forever chemicals and the carpet industry.