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AJC Investigations

Children suffered burns and beatings. Georgia calls it quality daycare.

Georgia's daycare quality rating system is flawed with the state advertising hundreds of centers as quality daycares despite serious incidents of putting kids at risk.

Five takeaways from the AJC’s investigation into daycare safety

Among the takeaways about daycares in Georgia is that state's quality rating system is flawed and daycares with serious safety violations have collected state money.

Witnesses delay, refuse interviews in ex-clerk investigation, OIG says

An Atlanta inspector general investigation into payments to the former city clerk tied to the training center referendum needs more time because of witness roadblocks.

Risky Medicine

RISKY MEDICINE

Welcome to Georgia, where questionable therapies flourish with little oversight

Hundreds of Georgia wellness clinics promote unproven treatments with little oversight from one of the nation’s weakest medical boards, an AJC investigation found.

RISKY MEDICINE

Tennessee cracked down on a questionable therapy. Georgia gave its doctors a home.

Two doctors ran afoul of the DOJ after moving to Georgia from Tennessee so they could use chelation, a treatment for removing heavy metals, as a cure-all and billed Medicare.

RISKY MEDICINE

Desperate patients seek cures, leave with debt and regret

An AJC investigation found some Georgia alternative medicine clinics marketing unproven treatments and costly supplements to desperate patients.

RISKY MEDICINE

Atlanta clinic promoting unconventional medicine has controversial history

Social media and marketing have built Progressive Medical Center into one of the most prominent alternative medical clinics in Georgia, if not the entire Southeast

Forever Stained

AJC INVESTIGATION

Inside America’s carpet capital: an empire and its toxic legacy

How covering the world in carpet came with a cost no one wants to pay.

WATCH ONLINE

Watch the FRONTLINE (PBS) documentary on the investigation

“Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy,” an investigation in partnership with the AJC, AP, AL.com and The Post & Courier

From AL.com: Georgia carpet empire’s forever chemicals polluted Alabama drinking water

Residents in Gadsden, other Alabama communities downstream blame Dalton’s carpet capital for contaminated water.

Read the full investigative report and previous AJC coverage

In 'Forever Stained,' The AJC partnered with four other newsrooms to report on forever chemicals and the carpet industry.

Chases Unchecked

Part 1: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians

Part 2: GSP tactic meant to end chases leads to death at high speeds

Part 3: A GSP chase left a bystander with $124K in medical bills. State law said he couldn't sue

Georgia Prisons

Georgia prison corruption series: Inside Job

How a dangerous and very rich con artist escaped federal prison

More than $600M to overhaul a prison system in crisis. But it’s just the start

Police Deadly Force

6 years after Rayshard Brooks, Atlanta begins public review of police shootings

Atlanta goes another year without completing citizen review of officer-involved deaths

Atlanta police held him down for 17 minutes before he died; citizen board failed to review

Truett McConnell University

Sex, faith, denials: A Georgia Baptist college faces a reckoning

Ex-Truett McConnell VP indicted in case tied to sex abuse probe

President forced out at Truett McConnell after sex abuse probe findings

Data Journalism

Crime roiled Atlanta during COVID. Its fallout has shaped governor’s race.

One city in a nation of immigrants

Census data shows Georgia continues to diversify

American Dream for Rent

Investors elbow out individual home buyers

Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions

Investors zero in on Black neighborhoods

911 Calls

Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.

How metro Atlanta’s 911 systems evolved after series of tragedies

911 callers left waiting on hold across metro Atlanta

Dangerous Dwellings

At violent apartment complexes, business model thrives on housing shortage, government inaction

Dangerous Dwellings Part 2: Making money from misery

Dangerous Dwellings Part 3: Georgia’s renter protections among nation’s weakest

More Investigations

AJC EXCLUSIVE

Georgia families sue Meta, accuse its data center of tainting their water

EXCLUSIVE

Inspections uncover violations at Georgia med spas, IV clinics

AJC INVESTIGATION

Atlanta paid him more than the mayor. It has little record of his work.

AJC INVESTIGATION

How a dangerous and very rich con artist escaped federal prison

RISKY MEDICINE

Tempted to try a wellness or longevity treatment? Here’s what experts say.

INTERACTIVE MAP

One city in a nation of immigrants

Census data shows Georgia continues to diversify

Have a child in daycare or worked in one? The AJC wants to hear from you.

Truett McConnell faces lawsuit from president it ousted in sex abuse scandal

EDITORIAL

Georgia must stop risky medicine before more patients are harmed