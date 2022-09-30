Ellaville Schley County busts Cusseta Chattahoochee County

Impressive was a ready adjective for Ellaville Schley County’s 29-6 throttling of Cusseta Chattahoochee County in Georgia high school football action on September 29.
Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.
There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 29-6 margin in the closing period.
