Barnesville Lamar County allows no points against Jackson

A suffocating defense helped Barnesville Lamar County handle Jackson 31-0 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Barnesville Lamar County opened with a 31-0 advantage over Jackson through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Barnesville Lamar County and Jackson faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Barnesville Lamar County faced off against Dublin and Jackson took on McDonough Ola on Sept. 1 at Jackson High School.

