Dublin East Laurens edges Alma Bacon County in tough test

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Dublin East Laurens poked just enough holes in Alma Bacon County’s defense to garner a taut, 29-28 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 1.

Dublin East Laurens drew first blood by forging a 29-28 margin over Alma Bacon County after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second, third and fourth quarters.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

