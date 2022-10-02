Dublin East Laurens edges Alma Bacon County in tough test

Dublin East Laurens poked just enough holes in Alma Bacon County’s defense to garner a taut, 29-28 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 1.
Dublin East Laurens drew first blood by forging a 29-28 margin over Alma Bacon County after the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second, third and fourth quarters.
