Canton Creekview dominates Acworth Allatoona

It was a tough night for Acworth Allatoona which was overmatched by Canton Creekview in this 38-14 verdict.

Canton Creekview opened with a 14-0 advantage over Acworth Allatoona through the first quarter.

The Grizzlies registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Buccaneers.

Canton Creekview pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers closed the lead with a 7-3 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Canton Creekview and Acworth Allatoona played in a 24-22 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Acworth Allatoona faced off against Cartersville and Canton Creekview took on Calhoun on Sept. 1 at Calhoun High School.

