Daniel Romanchuk wins men’s wheelchair division of AJC Peachtree Road Race

Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Friday. Romanchuk won with an unofficial time of 18 minutes, 36 seconds.

The victory was Romanchuk’s ninth consecutive title in the wheelchair division race.

Ricardo Aranda won the men’s push-assist division of the Peachtree Road Race, with an unofficial time of 38:51.