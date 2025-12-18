AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020

Atlanta's annual Peachtree Road Race is a rite of passage, and this year, the heat, memories of my father and the art of running occupied my mind.
The Peachtree Road Race has ended and more than 50,000 runners from across the metro — and around the world — have completed the 57th running of the “world’s largest 10K."
Finish line highlights from the 57th running of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.
Take a video tour of the AJC Peachtree Road Race history through the eyes of Jeff Galloway, who won the first race, and Julia Emmons, former longtime race director.
The design contest for the T-shirt wasn't always part of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It happened by accident, so to speak. Find out how it came to be.
If you know me, this sentence will shock you: I now regularly wake up at 6 a.m., voluntarily, to go for a run....
Patrick Kiprop defends his men’s title, finishes 36 seconds shy of course record.
The Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race has come to a conclusion for this year, but you can catch the morning’s excitement and scenes from the livestream replay.
See the runners, crowd and more from the 57th running of the Peachtree Road Race. About 56,000 runners took part in the world’s largest 10K.
It's predicted to be almost 80 degrees at the starting line at 7 a.m. for the Peachtree Road Race.
This year’s design winning design is called ‘We the Peaches,’ by Dyan Szall.
The high temperature in metro Atlanta is expected to reach near 100 degrees.
The heat index will bring "feels-like" temps in the 100s. The Peachtree Road Race is expected to begin under a red flag, indicating potentially dangerous conditions.
Ahead of his Atlanta performance, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels reflects on ‘My Adidas,’ hip-hop’s early days, sobriety and why he believes positivity can be gangster.
From the race’s start near Lenox Square, along its route down Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont, there will be road closures.
Atlanta Police Department, Department of Public Works and Atlanta Track Club all work together to keep the Peachtree Road Race running.
In this month's Peachtree Road Race newsletter: inspiring stories, hidden hiking routes and runner-approved rituals.