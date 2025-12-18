AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020

Skip to Main Content

Peachtree Road Race 2026

DAVID PLAZAS

Atlanta’s Peachtree Road Race was humid, inspiring and emotional

Atlanta's annual Peachtree Road Race is a rite of passage, and this year, the heat, memories of my father and the art of running occupied my mind.

LIVE UPDATES

2026 Peachtree Road Race: Live coverage

The Peachtree Road Race has ended and more than 50,000 runners from across the metro — and around the world — have completed the 57th running of the “world’s largest 10K."

Peachtree Road Race updates: Soak it all in

Finish line highlights from the 57th running of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.

Peachtree Road Race Videos

WATCH

A 10k Sweet As A Peach

Take a video tour of the AJC Peachtree Road Race history through the eyes of Jeff Galloway, who won the first race, and Julia Emmons, former longtime race director.

WATCH

The origins of the Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest

The design contest for the T-shirt wasn't always part of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It happened by accident, so to speak. Find out how it came to be.

WATCH

From ‘can’t run a mile’ to 10K: Training to cover Peachtree Road Race

If you know me, this sentence will shock you: I now regularly wake up at 6 a.m., voluntarily, to go for a run....

T-shirt Photo Galleries

This is the winning 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

AJC Peachtree Road Race: 2010s T-shirts

2016 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt finalists

AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirts since 2000

Peachtree Road Race: 1990s T-shirts

AJC Peachtree Road Race: 1990s T-shirts

Peachtree Road Race: 1980s T-shirts

AJC Peachtree Road Race: 1980s T-shirts

Peachtree Road Race shirts: the 1970s

AJC Peachtree Road Race Shirts: the 1970s

Things you didn’t know about the ‘sacred’ AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt

Things you didn’t know about the ‘sacred’ AJC Peachtree Road Race...

Major division winners of the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race

Watch the recap of this year’s race

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 57th 2026 Peachtree Road Race

Will this year’s Peachtree Road Race be the hottest?

2026 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed

July 4th forecast: Another scorcher in metro Atlanta

Heat advisory issued, storms popping up as steamy July 4th weekend begins

DMC talks Peachtree Road Race, Atlanta, Adidas and Run-DMC’s legacy

What streets will be closed for the 2026 Peachtree Road Race?

What goes into putting on the Peachtree Road Race?