Johnston Thurmond dominates Evans

Johnston Thurmond handled Evans 33-7 in an impressive showing in a South Carolina high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Johnston Thurmond an 8-7 lead over Evans.

The Rebels’ offense moved in front for an 18-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Johnston Thurmond jumped to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Johnston Thurmond and Evans played in a 29-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Evans faced off against Evans Greenbrier.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.