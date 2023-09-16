Cairo rally stops Pelham

Cairo fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 43-27 win over Pelham for a Georgia high school football victory at Cairo High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cairo and Pelham squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pelham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cairo faced off against Thomasville and Pelham took on Camilla Mitchell County on Sept. 1 at Camilla Mitchell County High School.

