Douglasville Douglas County overwhelms Douglasville Alexander

Douglasville Douglas County dominated Douglasville Alexander 50-8 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Douglasville Douglas County and Douglasville Alexander squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Douglasville Douglas County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Douglasville Alexander faced off against Tyrone Sandy Creek and Douglasville Douglas County took on Powder Springs McEachern on Sept. 1 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.