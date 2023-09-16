Covington Newton tops Atlanta Westlake

Covington Newton pushed past Atlanta Westlake for a 27-12 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Covington Newton and Atlanta Westlake were both scoreless.

The Rams registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Covington Newton jumped to a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Covington Newton faced off against Covington Eastside and Atlanta Westlake took on Ellenwood Cedar Grove on Sept. 1 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

