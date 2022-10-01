Lithia Springs blanks Villa Rica

Lithia Springs’ defense kept Villa Rica under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 24-0 decision at Lithia Springs High on September 30 in Georgia football action.
Lithia Springs drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Villa Rica after the first quarter.
The Lions opened a towering 17-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Lithia Springs struck to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on September 16, Villa Rica squared off with East Point Tri-Cities in a football game . For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.