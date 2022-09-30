No scoring allowed: Eatonton Putnam County pushes past Augusta Westside

Dominating defense was the calling card of Eatonton Putnam County as it shut out Augusta Westside 28-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Eatonton Putnam County darted in front of Augusta Westside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The War Eagles’ offense thundered in front for a 21-0 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the War Eagles added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
