Skip to Main Content

Georgia News

Georgia man’s $70M verdict may be slashed in landmark toxic gas case

A new trial will determine if a $70 million verdict in a landmark pollution case against the owners of a Covington sterilization facility should be reduced by two thirds.

Pocketbook issues fueled Georgia’s blue wave. Business leaders have noticed.

Voters made their economic frustration clear as Democrats swept statewide offices and reclaimed the state House.

In Atlanta’s Grove Park, a shuttered historic theater will be restored

The building has lived many lives in its 85-year history. Soon it will be reborn as a community gathering space.

Loading...

Atlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight release

Loading...

How Georgia's historic election night unfolded for Keisha Lance Bottoms

Loading...

Jon Ossoff declares Georgia voters rejected Trump in victory speech

Loading...

Bert Weiss left radio at the top. Here's why he walked away.

Loading...

Why Atlanta pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell rejects the 'Black church' label

Loading...

Georgia Democratic voters explain what's driving them to the polls

Loading...

These Black Georgians plan to vote Republican. They explain why.

Loading...

How the FBI raid in Fulton County could influence Georgia's 2026 midterm elections

Loading...

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes aim at Rick Jackson's ties to Trump during Atlanta rally

Loading...

Jon Ossoff at Atlanta rally: 'I refuse to leave my daughters this world'

In Atlanta’s Grove Park, a shuttered historic theater will be restored

Behind the collapse of the Republican coalition in Georgia

AJC VARSITY

Adam Clack has Parkview gunning for first region title in 7 years

‘It’s a mess’: In flood-ravaged North Georgia town, more devastation

8 face murder charges in Ga. party shooting that killed 2, injured dozens

Lee County earns Top 25 recognition in national high school football rankings

AJC VARSITY

Pierce County RB’s 309-yard game pushes him to the lead in GHSA rushing

AJC VARSITY

18 GHSA teams that lost their last regular-season game but won a state title

AJC VARSITY

GHSA to investigate Newton football but can’t rule until after playoffs

Nikki Porcher elected Georgia’s first Black female labor commissioner