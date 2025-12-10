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Atlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight release
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How Georgia's historic election night unfolded for Keisha Lance Bottoms
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Jon Ossoff declares Georgia voters rejected Trump in victory speech
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Bert Weiss left radio at the top. Here's why he walked away.
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Why Atlanta pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell rejects the 'Black church' label
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Georgia Democratic voters explain what's driving them to the polls
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These Black Georgians plan to vote Republican. They explain why.
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How the FBI raid in Fulton County could influence Georgia's 2026 midterm elections
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Keisha Lance Bottoms takes aim at Rick Jackson's ties to Trump during Atlanta rally
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