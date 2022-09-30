Loganville Grayson flexes stout defense to thwart Covington Newton

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Loganville Grayson’s 26-0 blanking of Covington Newton in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Loganville Grayson darted in front of Covington Newton 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Loganville Grayson moved to a 12-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Loganville Grayson held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
