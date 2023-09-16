Hoschton Mill Creek defeats Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Hoschton Mill Creek left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ellenwood Cedar Grove from start to finish for a 56-35 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Hawks opened an immense 28-9 gap over the Saints at the intermission.

Hoschton Mill Creek pulled to a 49-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Ellenwood Cedar Grove faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Lawrenceville Archer and Ellenwood Cedar Grove took on Atlanta Westlake on Sept. 1 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

