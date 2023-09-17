Boys Football Roundup – September 16, 2023

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate collects victory over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate pushed past Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian for a 22-7 win for a Georgia high school football victory at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate on Sept. 16.

The last time Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate squared off with Forest Park in a football game.

North Atlanta slips past Marietta Wheeler

North Atlanta topped Marietta Wheeler 30-22 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave North Atlanta a 21-14 lead over Marietta Wheeler.

The Warriors held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Marietta Wheeler and North Atlanta played in a 20-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, North Atlanta squared off with Woodstock River Ridge in a football game.

Augusta Westside crushes Augusta Josey

Augusta Westside dismissed Augusta Josey by a 49-6 count in Georgia high school football on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 7, Augusta Josey squared off with Augusta Glenn Hills in a football game.

Jackson rides to cruise-control win over College Park Banneker

Jackson dominated College Park Banneker 44-22 on Sept. 16 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Jackson faced off against McDonough Union Grove and College Park Banneker took on Valdosta on Sept. 1 at Valdosta High School.

