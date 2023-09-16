Canton Sequoyah records thin win against Woodstock Etowah

Canton Sequoyah posted a narrow 21-12 win over Woodstock Etowah in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Canton Sequoyah a 7-0 lead over Woodstock Etowah.

The Chiefs opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock Etowah were both scoreless.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Chiefs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock Etowah faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Cedartown and Woodstock Etowah took on Cumming Forsyth Central on Sept. 1 at Cumming Forsyth Central High School.

