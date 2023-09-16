Lakeland Lanier County shuts out Darien Mcintosh

Lakeland Lanier County’s defense throttled Darien Mcintosh, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Lakeland Lanier County a 3-0 lead over Darien Mcintosh.

The Bulldogs fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Darien Mcintosh and Lakeland Lanier County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Darien Mcintosh County Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Alachua Santa Fe.

