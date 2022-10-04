No pain, no gain: Baxley Appling County overcomes Blackshear Pierce County

Baxley Appling County put together a victorious gameplan to stop Blackshear Pierce County 28-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 3.
Baxley Appling County jumped in front of Blackshear Pierce County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Bears fought to 21-17.
Baxley Appling County darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
