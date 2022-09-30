Stop sign: Lexington Oglethorpe renders Buford Seckinger’s offense pointless

A vice-like defensive effort helped Lexington Oglethorpe squeeze Buford Seckinger 35-0 in a shutout performance in Georgia high school football action on September 29.
The first quarter gave Lexington Oglethorpe a 14-0 lead over Buford Seckinger.
The Patriots’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Patriots held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
