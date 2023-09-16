Calhoun routs Calhoun Sonoraville

Calhoun’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Calhoun Sonoraville 52-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Calhoun moved in front of Calhoun Sonoraville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 24-10 advantage at intermission over the Phoenix.

Calhoun stormed to a 38-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Calhoun and Calhoun Sonoraville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Calhoun Sonoraville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Calhoun faced off against Canton Creekview and Calhoun Sonoraville took on Dalton on Sept. 1 at Dalton High School.

