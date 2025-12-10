Inspire Atlanta
‘Silly hat guy’ fills his days crocheting gifts for the sick and homeless
Life came full circle when Johns Creek resident Penn Collins was diagnosed with cancer.
A teacher’s vision, a Falcons name and a workforce revolution
The Tommy Nobis Center -- named for the Atlanta Falcons great -- helps people with disabilities through its job-training program that now reaches 50 metro Atlanta schools.
BlazeSports recognized with Rings of Gold Award for its youth programs
Kids in wheelchairs play basketball, tennis and other sports at Atlanta facility.
Where to find free food this Thanksgiving — and how you can still help
Across metro Atlanta, there are several food giveaways to help feed as many families as possible ahead of Thanksgiving.
Lovett School gets ‘historic’ $30 million gift from Rollins family
The gift honors the oldest child of Randall and Peggy Rollins, who died in 1970.
Magnolia Room: How one man saved a Southern tradition
When S&S Cafeteria closed, longtime patron Louis Squires took all its furnishings – including its famous serving line – and opened a new restaurant in Tucker.
Full circle: Sisters who were APS students now serve as APS principals
Sisters Kristy Reese and Kimberly Gibbs spent 12 years in Atlanta Public Schools and now educate others in the same system as school principals.