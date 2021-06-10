ajc logo

We recognize a big part of our journalistic mission is to shine a spotlight on wrongdoings and to hold our public officials accountable. But we also understand the importance of celebrating our region’s moments, milestones and people. That’s exactly what we hope to accomplish with Inspire Atlanta. Each week, Inspire Atlanta will profile a person that makes metro Atlanta a better place in which to live.

Of course, we can’t do this alone: We need your help in finding extraordinary people and identifying inspiring stories across our region. Know someone who inspires you or makes metro Atlanta a better place for others? Email us at AJC-InspireAtlanta@ajc.com.

Courtesy of GEEARS
GEEARS
Josie Dunlap stands with some of the books she stocked in the resource room at Eastside Mosaic Church in Marietta. As a Girl Scout, she established three permanent micro libraries for kids in areas that are book deserts. One of the Book Nooks is at Eastside Mosaic Church community and resource center where students did their virtual classes during the pandemic. Josie stocked the room with 900 books, plus games and school supplies. This is Josie's Girl Scout Gold Award project. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Girl Scout creates micro libraries for kids in book deserts
The Waffle House team banded together, buying Timothy Harrison dress clothes including slacks, a new shirt and a tie.
News
Waffle House employees in Alabama save high school graduate’s day
National & World News
Woman reunited with treasured items after wallet was lost 46 years ago
Tennis instructor Francis Ali trains his daughter Brianna during a session at the Lucky Shoals Park tennis courts in Norcross. He lost both of his legs in a bad traffic accident several years ago. Phil Skinner/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tennis pro refuses to let go of his passion
Making a Way Housing
Dr. Scott Moscow examines Jenita Holbrook at Roswell Eye Clinic in Roswell. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Cancer survivor surrounds herself with positive people, thoughts
Mending the Gap
Kevin Riley, editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, hosted the virtual presentation of the 16th annual Celebrating Nurses awards.
Celebrating Nurses: Throughout COVID crisis, nurses bond like family, accept change
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Specialist Daniella Stuart, left, speaks with Asher Williams while visiting him at ClearWater Academy in Tyrone on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Stuart gives Asher specific lengths to cut evidence tape she uses while working on crime scenes. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
News
Crime fighters team up as Georgia’s new dynamic duo
Life
Alpharetta 4th-grader needs your help to win Google Doodle contest
Celebrating Nurses
Laura Moss, Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Celebrating Nurses
Clayton Fowler, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Celebrating Nurses
Laura Toops, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Celebrating Nurses
Rochanda Crawford, Grady Health System
Columnists
Co-chair Carolyn Chandler (clockwise from bottom left), Jennifer Houpt and Carolyn Adams place stepping stones around three hand-painted totem poles in the new garden area in front of Avondale Elementary School which also features a lending library. The Avondale Estates Garden Club and the Avon Garden Club worked together on the project. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
School garden project brings Avondale community together
Courtesy of Camp Horizon
Camp Horizon
Tamara Harris and her daughter Rynli visited the library at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital recently after Rynli's surgery. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE AJC
Life
2-year-old Rynli Harris got the miracle she needed: a new heart
People Helping People
How you can help India during its horrific COVID-19 crisis
Latonya Young’s friend Essence Johnson helps her with her cap and gown at Georgia State University’s student center in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on April 29, 2021. Young, a 44-year-old mother of three, will finally graduate from Georgia State University after numerous breaks in her education journey due to hardships. (Rebecca Wright for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Education
Working mom earns a college degree with a little help from friends
Celebrity Buzz
Travis Scott casts a philanthropic eye toward HBCU students
Ricky Green (right) draws blood samples from reporter Keri Janton as she donates blood at a Red Cross drive at Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill on Monday April 12th, 2021. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Blood donor pushes past fear to honor son
Kendra Lou Pieper, a wounded veteran who lost her left leg above the knee, misplaced her unique walking cane at a Newton County gas station. Her Facebook post about the cane has been shared hundreds of thousands of times.
News
Georgia veteran’s story spreads after losing her unique walking cane
Ashley Wang (right) embroidered and sold T-shirts to raise money to buy meals for frontline health care workers.
Local
Sandy Springs senior lauded for outreach
Brooke and Amick Olson enjoy a moment by the pool while in Atlanta. Courtesy of Brooke Olson
Life
The journey of parenting a severely autistic child
Gloria Kilanko (right) has been matched with her Little Sister Aniyah (left) since September 2014 and the two have a sibling-like relationship. They were chosen as the female 2021 Bigs and Littles of the Year of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. Courtesy of BBBS of Metro Atlanta
Mentoring relationships help ‘Bigs’ and ‘Littles’
Courtesy of Open Doors
Open Doors
Celebrity Buzz
Shaq pays for man’s engagement ring at Zales in McDonough
The Druid Hills Billys, Paul Parker (from left), Jim Culliton, Dave Cooper and Skip Romaner, perform at Clairmont Place in Decatur. The band, made up of physicians in the area, which regularly played at Clairmont Place before the pandemic, kept it up and increased performances during the lockdown. They played outdoors with residents listening from their balconies. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Band of physicians plays on for seniors during COVID lockdown
Courtesy of Angels Among Us
Angels Among Us Pet Rescue
Courtesy of HomeAid Atlanta
HomeAid Atlanta
Compassion Kitchen Project co-founders Isabel Rice (left) and Lisa Blanco carry Easter meals for families in need at The Mission church in Atlanta on Thursday March 25th, 2021. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Compassion Kitchen helps struggling restaurants and hungry families
News
Retired Georgia deputy returns home after 7-month battle with COVID-19
Courtesy of First Tee.
First Tee
Laurel Kimbrough (left) and her daughter Margaret play with their puppy Chip who they are raising to be a service dog in their Atlanta home. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Raising puppies to serve others is labor of love
Pulse
‘Treat everyone like someone you love,’ 2-time DAISY winning nurse says
Heaven Waits of Heavenly Bakes works in the kitchen of her Buford apartment. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Bert Show lends big hand to small businesses
Courtesy of HOPE Atlanta
HOPE Atlanta reinforces commitment to housing, outreach, prevention and emergency...
Courtesy of Community Friendship, Inc.
Community Friendship, Inc.
Portrait of Rita Harris who are featured, with her guide dog Madden, in the mural behind them in Course F at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Harris is a blind women living in Madison who started a nonprofit to help others who are vision impaired. The organization is called Living Life Team. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Sight impaired woman sees life as ‘amazing gift’
Babs Midtown restaurant owner Randy Adler talks about the Tzedakah project, the nonprofit he started to help those affected by the pandemic. Through a series of programs, the Tzedahak project provides meals, employment and other services to the community. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
Tzedakah helps those ‘falling through the cracks’ during pandemic
Amelia Ballard, a registered nurse at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and a cancer survivor, always knew she wanted to work in pediatric oncology. Here she is with Dani Cuevas, who is 15. (Courtesy of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta)
Life
Back where she fought cancer as a child, nurse offers hope to kids
ajc.com
NETWorks Cooperative Ministry
Courtesy of Best Friends in Atlanta
Best Friends in Atlanta
Portrait of Sara Koeppen who is the Founder and Executive Director of The Hope Box, a nonprofit that helps to stop abandonment of newborns by reaching out to moms in crisis. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
The Hope Box: saving babies by reaching out to moms in crisis
