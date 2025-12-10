Skip to Main Content

Inspire Atlanta

We recognize a big part of our journalistic mission is to shine a spotlight on wrongdoings and to hold our public officials accountable. But we also understand the importance of celebrating our region’s moments, milestones and people. That’s exactly what we hope to accomplish with Inspire Atlanta. Each week, Inspire Atlanta will profile a person that makes metro Atlanta a better place in which to live. Of course, we can’t do this alone: We need your help in finding extraordinary people and identifying inspiring stories across our region. Know someone who inspires you or makes metro Atlanta a better place for others? Email us at InspireAtlanta@ajc.com.

‘Silly hat guy’ fills his days crocheting gifts for the sick and homeless

Life came full circle when Johns Creek resident Penn Collins was diagnosed with cancer.

A teacher’s vision, a Falcons name and a workforce revolution

The Tommy Nobis Center -- named for the Atlanta Falcons great -- helps people with disabilities through its job-training program that now reaches 50 metro Atlanta schools.

INSPIRE ATLANTA

BlazeSports recognized with Rings of Gold Award for its youth programs

Kids in wheelchairs play basketball, tennis and other sports at Atlanta facility.

Where to find free food this Thanksgiving — and how you can still help

Lovett School gets ‘historic’ $30 million gift from Rollins family

Magnolia Room: How one man saved a Southern tradition

Full circle: Sisters who were APS students now serve as APS principals