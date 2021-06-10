We recognize a big part of our journalistic mission is to shine a spotlight on wrongdoings and to hold our public officials accountable. But we also understand the importance of celebrating our region’s moments, milestones and people. That’s exactly what we hope to accomplish with Inspire Atlanta. Each week, Inspire Atlanta will profile a person that makes metro Atlanta a better place in which to live.

Of course, we can’t do this alone: We need your help in finding extraordinary people and identifying inspiring stories across our region. Know someone who inspires you or makes metro Atlanta a better place for others? Email us at AJC-InspireAtlanta@ajc.com.