Snellville Brookwood dispatches Lawrenceville Archer

Snellville Brookwood put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Lawrenceville Archer in a 24-11 decision in Georgia high school football on September 29.
Snellville Brookwood drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Lawrenceville Archer after the first quarter.
The Broncos fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Lawrenceville Archer rallied in the third quarter by making it 21-11.
The Broncos held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
