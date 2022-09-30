Quick jolt prompts Rockmart to power past Rome Model

Rockmart shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Rome Model 48-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
Rockmart opened with a 20-7 advantage over Rome Model through the first quarter.
The Yellowjackets opened a towering 34-7 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Rockmart stormed to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
