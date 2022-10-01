Rossville Ridgeland comes up short in matchup with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe had its hands full but finally brushed off Rossville Ridgeland 30-10 on September 30 in Georgia football.
Tough to find an edge early, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville Ridgeland fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville Ridgeland were both scoreless.
The Warriors’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.
Recently on September 16, Rossville Ridgeland squared off with Dalton Coahulla Creek in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.