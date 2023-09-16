Lawrenceville Archer shuts out Snellville Shiloh

A suffocating defense helped Lawrenceville Archer handle Snellville Shiloh 47-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

The Tigers’ offense stormed in front for a 33-0 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Lawrenceville Archer and Snellville Shiloh squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lawrenceville Archer High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.